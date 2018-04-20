Nevada City’s 162nd Birthday Party

Nevada City turned 162 with pride….and doesn’t it look great! Members of the City Council and staff celebrated along with members of the public at city hall Thursday evening. Vice Mayor Dave Parker was blamed for wanting to hold the celebration as an excuse to have cake…but he and others in the room shared their love for their city and its ongoing evolution. Utopian Stone Jewelry Store owner Pat Dyer talked about Nevada City’s ability to embrace change.

The project moved utilities underground, installed the gaslamps and set the stage for the for 1970’s and onward.

Dier listed the Nevada Theater, Community Radio KVMR, The Film Festivals, music and the arts as examples of the current evolution.

Mayor Duane Strawser also shared stories along with Parker and Dyer… and then the crowd of about 30 ate cake.

Plans for future birthday celebrations will be on the agenda for next City Council meeting.