Nevada City’s New Budget Is Largest Ever

Nevada City’s 2023-2024 budget reflects another healthy fiscal outlook and was enthusiastically approved by the City Council at its meeting Wednesday evening. And, at six-point-two million dollars, City Manager Sean Grayson noted that it’s also the largest in the city’s history…

click to listen to Sean Grayson

Revenues are six-point-three million dollars. But Grayson said the budget also carries the greatest risk, not including deferred maintenance on infrastructure facilities and open space over the next five years. A comprehensive Capital Improvement Plan, covering five years for the first time, was also presented. It recommends eight-point-eight million dollars in new appropriations. The vast majority, or seven-point-six million, is recommended for roads, streets, and sidewalks, along with another 800-thousand for buildings. Also over 167-thousand for Pioneer Park projects. Mayor Doug Fleming was among members who were very impressed with how easy the information is to understand, including for the public…

click to listen to Doug Fleming

Staff says capital improvement projects improve, preserve, enhance, or modernizes the city’s provision of services, to maintain a long and useful life.