Nevada City’s New Mayor Has Economic Vision

Posted: Aug. 31, 2022 12:23 AM PDT

Nevada City’s new mayor says he’s been in discussions with some local business owners about an economic revival of the former Tech Center property. Doug Fleming says there’s about 150-thousand square feet of available space in two buildings that were originally constructed in 2007 on Providence Mine Road…

Fleming says the property is also one of three sites under consideration by the State Judicial Council to move the courthouse. But he thinks that’s a longshot…

Fleming says there’s also sufficient space between the buildings for a 300 to 500-seat amphitheatre. And he says there’s also hope for more housing. Last year, the City Council approved The Grove, a development of 71 homes and townhouses. It’s proposed by the same company that built the Tech Center, which was vacated 11 years ago. Fleming says he hopes a presentation on these concepts can be made to the Council in the near future.

