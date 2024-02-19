Nevada City’s Police Chief Praised

After a brief nuisance ordinance crackdown, related to bright neon signs, mostly, Nevada City’s police chief was questioned about enforcement of the lighting ordinance at the recent City Council meeting. Last fall, the Council amended the lighting ordinance to add specific language banning bright “internally illuminated” signs, or signs that can be viewed outside by the public. Councilmember Lou Cici also mentioned complaints about a lit, open sign in the downtown historic district and new lighting on the Union Alley building. Chief Dan Foss told the Council that the department has been taking a more educational approach and has not been issuing citations…

But councilmembers, including Doug Fleming, also made it clear that Foss, who releases regular activity reports, has been doing a great job…

Foss was hired by Nevada City in May of 2021.