< Back to All News

Nevada Co Ag Industry Okay From COVID Impacts

Posted: Jul. 8, 2020 12:51 AM PDT

When the coronavirus pandemic first hit, and restaurants and other food-related industries had to close, farmers, including in Nevada County, were nervous about crop-demand plummetting. But County Agriculture Commissioner Chris de Nijs says those worries have eased…

click to listen to Chris de Nijs

Meanwhile, de Nijs says livestock producers have been struggling more with lower market prices. That was especially the case when some meat production companies had to close, due to outbreaks of the virus. But he says the biggest concern has been shortages of personal protective equipment, especially N95 respirators, which are needed when using pesticides…

click to listen to Chris de Nijs

But de Nijs says they’ve been able to obtain a lot of single-use surgical masks and hope to get some N95’s in the near future. As for the overall financial impact on Nevada County’s agriculture industry, de Nijs says it’s too early to say, although he’s glad the pandemic didn’t hit during harvest season.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha