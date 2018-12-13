< Back to All News

Nevada Co Also Hit By Email Bomb Hoaxes

Posted: Dec. 13, 2018 5:33 PM PST

A bomb threat e-mail hoax being sent all over the country this week also included Nevada County today (Thurs.). Grass Valley Police Lieutenant Joe Matteoni says he was aware of the e-mail being sent to four locations, including the Union newspaper, the Nevada Irrigation District, and a business in Truckee…

The e-mail also mentioned that a recruited “mercenary” was watching the building and was ready to explode the bomb if law enforcement was called. Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf says the other threat was received at the Rood Center, where the Sheriff’s Department is also located…

Matteoni says since the Grass Valley Police Department was already aware of the hoax they were able to immediately tell people at the other three locations that they would not need to evacuate.

