Nevada Co Consolidated Adm Office Move Underway

The long-awaited move of the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District to its new administrative office is underway. And, in order to do that, administrative services will not be available Monday and Tuesday, as personnel move out of the old office building. District Fire Marshall Terry McMahan says they’re moving to a building they own, on Coyote Street in Nevada City, on Wednesday…

McMahan says they originally considered remodelling their current digs on McCourtney Road, but it didn’t pencil out…

McMahan says the Coyote Street building is more modern and provides a better space arrangement for consolidating all services in the district. Meanwhile, he says District Board meetings will continue to be held, for the time being, at the McCourtney Road location, while they try to figure out what to do with that building, including possibly selling it.