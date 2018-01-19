< Back to All News

Nevada Co Consolidated Adm Office Move Underway

Posted: Jan. 19, 2018 1:00 PM PST

The long-awaited move of the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District to its new administrative office is underway. And, in order to do that, administrative services will not be available Monday and Tuesday, as personnel move out of the old office building. District Fire Marshall Terry McMahan says they’re moving to a building they own, on Coyote Street in Nevada City, on Wednesday…

click to listen to Terry McMahan

McMahan says they originally considered remodelling their current digs on McCourtney Road, but it didn’t pencil out…

click to listen to Terry McMahan

McMahan says the Coyote Street building is more modern and provides a better space arrangement for consolidating all services in the district. Meanwhile, he says District Board meetings will continue to be held, for the time being, at the McCourtney Road location, while they try to figure out what to do with that building, including possibly selling it.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha