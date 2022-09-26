< Back to All News

Nevada Co Consolidated Braces For Peak Of Season

Posted: Sep. 26, 2022 12:14 AM PDT

Nevada County fire stations continue to be fully staffed, as residents brace themselves for the most dangerous time of the wildfire season. It’s been quieter, overall, compared to a year ago. Officials at the Consolidated Fire District share the hope for an early start to the rainy season. And there is more optimism from the recent precipitation, the first in September in three years. But, speaking again on KNCO’s “On the Town”, Division Chief of Operations, Patrick Sullivan, said they’re realistic, after recent checks of vegetation…

And Sullivan said while there’s been progress in clearing fire fuels, there’s still a lot that’s not easily seen or reported and off the beaten path. But despite the longer wildfire seasons, Nevada County Consolidated still spends more time on other types of calls…

Sullivan said the Consolidated District is the largest paid fire agency in Western Nevada County.

