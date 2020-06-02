< Back to All News

Nevada Co Consolidated Opens Admin Office

Posted: Jun. 2, 2020 12:39 AM PDT

Administrative offices are also starting to reopen in Nevada County, since the coronavirus shelter-in-place order was issued in March. That includes for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, starting Tuesday. But Finance Manager, Jeff Van Groningen, says hours and functions are still limited, or Tuesday through Thursday, from 9am to 3pm…

click to listen to Jeff Van Groningen

Van Groningen says anyone coming in will need to wear a mask and observe proper social distancing. And due to possible crowding concerns, burn permits are still only available online. Staffing will remain limited, as telework continues, when possible. Citizens are asked to continue to conduct as much business as possible remotely. The Department of Fire Prevention will be available by appointment only. Meanwhile, he says district personnel have already faced challenges, and we’re also getting into fire season…

click to listen to Jeff Van Groningen

Van Groningen says with medical calls always being the most numerous, that places even more stress on responders, with more potential for exposure.

