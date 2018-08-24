Nevada Co Court CEO Retiring

Nevada County has a new court executive officer. Jason Galkin has left the same job in Colusa County to take over for Sean Metroka, who is retiring at the end of the month. Metroka, who has served the Superior Court for 18 years, 15 as CEO, says he’s seen dramatic changes during that time. He says chronic state funding shortages have resulted in consolidation of trial courts. But there’s been a great expansion of collaborative services that go beyond drug court, to help reduce repeat offenses…

Metroka says one notable change he’d like to see is a reform of the fine system that now tacks on a growing number of fees, for low-level offenses, to fund court needs…

Metroka, who turned 60 in June, says he’s timed his retirement for the same day that his wife is also retiring.