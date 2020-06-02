Nevada Co Courthouse Functions Restarting

Nevada County courthouse proceedings are starting to get back to normal, two and a half months after the coronavirus shutdown. Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says jury trials should resume in a couple of weeks, but with safeguards in place…

Walsh says priority will be given to the most serious cases, including murder defendants and those who’ve pulled their time waiver, with a remote/electronic format still being applied otherwise.He says most defendants, especially those out on bail, have been okay with the delay, with few cases pleaded out. And while bracing for a suddenly much heavier caseload, staff from the D-A’s office has still kept busy during the interim….

Meanwhile, Walsh says double-murder suspect Dennis Wallace is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on Thursday, for Dennis Daly, accused of killing his wife. And the suspects in the murder of veteran Stan Norman, Sean Bryant and Michael McCauley are scheduled for an appearance on Friday, when a new trial date may be set.