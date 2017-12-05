< Back to All News

Nevada Co Crews Deployed To Ventura Fire

Posted: Dec. 5, 2017 12:57 PM PST

Help in putting out the Thomas Fire in Ventura County is also coming from Nevada County, according to Cal Fire Public Information Officer Mary Eldridge…

That includes from the Grass Valley and Nevada County Consolidated Fire Departments. This comes as the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit announced Monday that residential yard burning permits are no longer required, citing cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and winter weather. But Eldridge says she’s confident property owners will be responsible, regardless of the conditions…

Residents wishing to burn must still verify, with their local air quality management district, that it’s a permissive day. Burn permits will be required again on May 1st of next year.

