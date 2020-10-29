Nevada Co D-A Office Supports Proposition 25

Another justice reform state ballot measure on November third that has the support of the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office is Proposition 25. It eliminates the cash bail system. It was scheduled to go into effect this year, but the bail bond industry has forced a public vote. Meanwhile, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh says Nevada County has been one of several pilot counties to test the effectiveness of such a change. He says it still features good safeguards…

But Walsh says it’s too early to say how it’s been working, with coronavirus restrictions keeping some inmates in jail, due to infection concerns….

Overall, however, Walsh says the core benefit of Prop 25 is that it eliminates a system where if a person can simply afford to pay a bail bond company they go usually go free until trial. If they can’t afford to, even if they’re innocent, they stay in jail.