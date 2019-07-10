Nevada Co Dems Respond To Sex Education Critics

Recently-expressed local opposition to revisions to California’s sex education guidelines has prompted a response from Nevada County Democrats. Middle and High School instructors must now discuss same-sex relationships, as well as all forms of gender expression and identity. The Pacific Justice Institute, a conservative legal defense group, held a meeting at the Foothill Events Center, in April, and described the changes as, quote, “radical, graphic, sexualized, and biased”. That prompted Nevada County Republican Women Federated to pass a resolution against the revisions and sent it to the County Office of Education. The chairman of the County Democratic Central Committee, Peter Minett, says he’s disappointed…

So County Democrats have also passed a resolution…

A provision in the guidelines allows parent to opt out, but not just the sections on LGBTQ relationships.