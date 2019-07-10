< Back to All News

Nevada Co Dems Respond To Sex Education Critics

Posted: Jul. 10, 2019 3:10 PM PDT

Recently-expressed local opposition to revisions to California’s sex education guidelines has prompted a response from Nevada County Democrats. Middle and High School instructors must now discuss same-sex relationships, as well as all forms of gender expression and identity. The Pacific Justice Institute, a conservative legal defense group, held a meeting at the Foothill Events Center, in April, and described the changes as, quote, “radical, graphic, sexualized, and biased”. That prompted Nevada County Republican Women Federated to pass a resolution against the revisions and sent it to the County Office of Education. The chairman of the County Democratic Central Committee, Peter Minett, says he’s disappointed…

click to listen to Peter Minett

So County Democrats have also passed a resolution…

click to listen to Peter Minett

A provision in the guidelines allows parent to opt out, but not just the sections on LGBTQ relationships.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha