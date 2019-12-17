< Back to All News

Nevada Co Drops Leach Field Project Amid Lawsuit

Posted: Dec. 16, 2019 5:36 PM PST

With still no resolution regarding a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed against Nevada County by a number of homeowners, the county has dropped plans on a project designed to improve sewage flows in Cascade Shores. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2018, seeks damages sparked by a February 2017 landslide, on county-owned property, that impacted those homes. The attorney for the group, Scott Browne, says that’s prevented the homes from being on the market. He says he’s glad the county has acknowledged that the property proposed for the leach field is geologically unstable and also prone to slides…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Another landslide, in 2005, damaged the wastewater treatment plant. Browne says the county was looking at the leach field project as a much more cost-effective alternative to upgrading the plant…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Meanwhile, Browne says mediation efforts, to avoid a trial, have been unsuccessful so far.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha