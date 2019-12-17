Nevada Co Drops Leach Field Project Amid Lawsuit

With still no resolution regarding a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed against Nevada County by a number of homeowners, the county has dropped plans on a project designed to improve sewage flows in Cascade Shores. The lawsuit, filed in March of 2018, seeks damages sparked by a February 2017 landslide, on county-owned property, that impacted those homes. The attorney for the group, Scott Browne, says that’s prevented the homes from being on the market. He says he’s glad the county has acknowledged that the property proposed for the leach field is geologically unstable and also prone to slides…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Another landslide, in 2005, damaged the wastewater treatment plant. Browne says the county was looking at the leach field project as a much more cost-effective alternative to upgrading the plant…

click to listen to Scott Browne

Meanwhile, Browne says mediation efforts, to avoid a trial, have been unsuccessful so far.