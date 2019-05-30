Nevada Co Getting Traffic Management System

Nevada County is among ten counties in the region who will be part of what’s called a Traffic Management Systems Project. For Nevada County, Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says a permanent Automatic Vehicle Classification data collection station is being installed on Highway 49, between Higgins Corner and Cherry Creek Acres. She says it’ll provide real time data…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says the speed information will help motorists who are passing through…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

Borrayo says other data will help Cal Trans determine how extensive pavement upgrades should be, depending on the weight and volume of traffic. Other features of the 15 and a half million dollar Traffic Management Systems Project for other counties include the installation of electrical cabinets, guardrails, and maintenance vehicle pullouts. It’s one of 29 so-called Fix-It-First projects throughout the state funded by the gas tax, also known as Senate Bill One.