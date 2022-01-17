Nevada Co Has Good Foster Care Grades

A new report shows California’s 13-and-a-half million children are suffering, in the wake of the pandemic. Children Now’s annual assessment gives the state an overall grade of “D” on child and foster care, mental health supports, and preventive health screenings. But if you just look at foster care, Nevada County’s Director of Social Services, Rachel Pena-Roos, says their grades are higher than the state average in all but one measurement. And County Public Health shows even greater progress in keeping foster children in family-type settings…

Roos says while the state gives the county a 74-percent grade for timely medical exams, local data shows it’s 86-percent. For preventive dental care, it’s 80-percent, instead of 69-percent. And it’s 93-percent for family-type placements, versus 75-percent for the state’s grade…

The county currently has 48 in foster care. Children Now also says that, statewide, children’s doctor visits have dropped significantly during the pandemic. But it gives California an “A” for getting kids covered by health insurance.