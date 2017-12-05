Nevada Co Helps In Search For Missing Sacto Woman

Nevada County is helping in the search, in the Auburn area, for a missing Sacramento woman. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says over 60 personnel have been helping out from a number of area counties. She says 33-year-old Yin Wong was last seen Saturday night. Her car was found Sunday morning, in a pasture area near a canal off Covey Road, which runs parallel to I-80 near Bowman Road…

Wong’s purse and keys were found inside the car and a pair of shoes were found outside the vehicle. Erwin says it does not appear that any crime was committed…

Wong is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with a stocky build and medium complexion. She was last seen in a blue striped shirt and a skirt. It also does not appear that she was wearing a jacket.