< Back to All News

Nevada Co Helps In Search For Missing Sacto Woman

Posted: Dec. 5, 2017 2:31 PM PST

Nevada County is helping in the search, in the Auburn area, for a missing Sacramento woman. Placer County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer, Dena Erwin, says over 60 personnel have been helping out from a number of area counties. She says 33-year-old Yin Wong was last seen Saturday night. Her car was found Sunday morning, in a pasture area near a canal off Covey Road, which runs parallel to I-80 near Bowman Road…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

Wong’s purse and keys were found inside the car and a pair of shoes were found outside the vehicle. Erwin says it does not appear that any crime was committed…

click to listen to Dena Erwin

Wong is described as 5 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with a stocky build and medium complexion. She was last seen in a blue striped shirt and a skirt. It also does not appear that she was wearing a jacket.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha