Nevada Co Interested In Outcome Of Prop Two

A-quarter of the nation’s homeless reside in California, or over 130-thousand people. And a significant percentage suffers from mental illness. Proposition Two, on the state’s November ballot, would allow the use of unspent money, originally allocated through a 2004 measure known as the “millionaire’s tax”, to help address the issue. Mike Dent is Nevada County’s Director of Child Support, Collections, Housing, and Community Services. And he says they’re very interested in the outcome…

Dent says the latest homeless count in January found that 74-percent had self-disclosed mental health problems…

Dent says 134-million dollars is available through the ballot measure for counties the size of Nevada. He says requests for proposals to tap into that amount would be due at the end of the year. He says a partner would be sought for No Place Like Home, with the project costing several million dollars.