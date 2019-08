Nevada County’s unemployment rate has climbed for the second straight month. It’s three-point-six percent for July, up two-tenths of a point from June. It was also the same rate a year ago. The sector with the biggest numerical employment gain was Leisure and Hospitality, up 140 jobs from June. That was followed by the retail sector, which gained 60 jobs, and Mining, Logging, and Construction, which was up 50 jobs.