Nevada Co Joins Affordable Housing Partnership

Nevada County Supervisors hope they’ve taken at least a small step toward construction of more affordable housing and workforce housing development. They’re joining a partnership with other counties and cities in the region in offering three pre-approved master plans and designs. They’ve approved a services contract that Building Director Craig Griesbach says will support this initiative…

The designs are intended to be flexibly used for both primary dwellings, as well as accessory dwelling units. Supervisor Heidi Hall says she appreciates the longtime efforts by staff to get to this point. But she’s concerned about the expensive state requirement of an additional septic tank…

Nevada County is hoping to make the master plans available by the summer of 2022.