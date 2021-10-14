< Back to All News

Nevada Co Joins Affordable Housing Partnership

Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 12:55 AM PDT

Nevada County Supervisors hope they’ve taken at least a small step toward construction of more affordable housing and workforce housing development. They’re joining a partnership with other counties and cities in the region in offering three pre-approved master plans and designs. They’ve approved a services contract that Building Director Craig Griesbach says will support this initiative…

The designs are intended to be flexibly used for both primary dwellings, as well as accessory dwelling units. Supervisor Heidi Hall says she appreciates the longtime efforts by staff to get to this point. But she’s concerned about the expensive state requirement of an additional septic tank…

click to listen to Heidi Hall

Nevada County is hoping to make the master plans available by the summer of 2022.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha