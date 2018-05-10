Nevada Co Joins Lawsuit On Opioid Epidemic

Nevada County is among 30 counties that are filing federal lawsuits against big drug makers and national pharmacy chains for costs incurred from the opioid epidemic. Nevada County Counsel, Alison Barratt-Green, says they haven’t provided specifics on damages yet, but they’re substantial…

Prescription rates in most north state counties are above the statewide average. Nevada County’s 2016 rate was 971 prescriptions per one-thousand residents, the latest numbers available. Statewide, the lawsuits claim there were 19-hundred-25 opioid-related deaths…

Opioids are now considered the most-prescribed class of drugs, generating billions of dollars in revenue for manufacturers. The lawsuits blame companies for campaigns aimed at selling and distributing drugs, like OxyContin, to, quote, “falsely assure physicians and patients that opioids are safe and to trivialize the danger of addiction”, unquote. Barratt-Green says they also accuse national retailers, including Wal-Mart and Walgreens, of knowing about the increase in prescriptions and knowing about the likelihood of abuse. She says they did not report documentation that’s required, by law, to be kept.