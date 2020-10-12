< Back to All News

Nevada Co Juvenile Offenders To Placer Co?

Posted: Oct. 12, 2020 12:19 AM PDT

With the days numbered for Nevada County’s juvenile offender facility, County Supervisors are scheduled to consider a transfer agreement at their meeting on Tuesday. Chief Probation Officer Mike Ertola says the Board will consider two contracts, one that would transfer what few inmates are left to Placer County Juvenile Hall, along with a backup agreement with El Dorado County…

click to listen to Mike Ertola

Ertola says Placer County Juvenile Hall also practices similar evidence-based rehabilitative programs as Nevada County. He says these programs have proven to be effective in reducing recidivism, which, in part, has led to the population decline. Ertola says the average daily population at the Carl F. Bryan the-second Youth Center is down to three inmates, also because of a significant decline in the overall number of juveniles here. The Youth Center is scheduled to close sometime during the first six months of next year and its future for other uses remains murky…

click to listen to Mike Ertola

The county is taking some time to close the Youth Center, to help the 27 full and part-time employees find alternate positions within the county.

