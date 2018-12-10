Nevada Co Man Found With Laceration Assaulted

A Nevada County man who was found on the side You Bet Road Sunday night with a severe laceration to his throat was the victim of an assault. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf the 50-year-old man was found near his property…

Bringolf says the injury to the man was originally attributed to a mountain lion. But he says the California Department of Fish and Game found the claim to be unsubstantiated…

Bringolf says the wound likely didn’t come from a knife but from some sort of pointy dull object. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Bringolf says he was last reported to be in critical-but-stable condition. There have been only 14 recorded mountain lion attacks in California since 1986.