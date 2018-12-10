< Back to All News

Nevada Co Man Found With Laceration Assaulted

Posted: Dec. 10, 2018 1:05 PM PST

A Nevada County man who was found on the side You Bet Road Sunday night with a severe laceration to his throat was the victim of an assault. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Rob Bringolf the 50-year-old man was found near his property…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says the injury to the man was originally attributed to a mountain lion. But he says the California Department of Fish and Game found the claim to be unsubstantiated…

click to listen to Lt Bringolf

Bringolf says the wound likely didn’t come from a knife but from some sort of pointy dull object. The victim’s name is not being released at this time. Bringolf says he was last reported to be in critical-but-stable condition. There have been only 14 recorded mountain lion attacks in California since 1986.

