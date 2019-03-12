Nevada Co May Benefit From Newsom Housing Plan

Nevada County would be among counties benefitting from Governor Newsom’s legislative proposal to try to solve the state’s housing cost crisis. The plan sets higher short-term goals that cities and counties must meet. It also provides 750-million dollars in support and incentives to help jurisdictions plan and zone for projects. The county’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says 250-thousand dollars is included for counties with populations above 60-thousand residents…

Dent says it’s part of the governor’s package of bills designed to jump-start housing production…

Dent says the Board of Supervisors must still approve taking advantage of the funding. Newsom’s ambitious plan also includes one-billion dollars in tax credits and loans to spur low, mixed, and middle-income housing, through separate legislative and budget proposals. He’s also calling on the Legislature to provide relief and stabilization for renters.