Nevada Co May Benefit From Newsom Housing Plan

Posted: Mar. 12, 2019 12:20 AM PDT

Nevada County would be among counties benefitting from Governor Newsom’s legislative proposal to try to solve the state’s housing cost crisis. The plan sets higher short-term goals that cities and counties must meet. It also provides 750-million dollars in support and incentives to help jurisdictions plan and zone for projects. The county’s Housing and Community Services Director, Mike Dent, says 250-thousand dollars is included for counties with populations above 60-thousand residents…

Dent says it’s part of the governor’s package of bills designed to jump-start housing production…

Dent says the Board of Supervisors must still approve taking advantage of the funding. Newsom’s ambitious plan also includes one-billion dollars in tax credits and loans to spur low, mixed, and middle-income housing, through separate legislative and budget proposals. He’s also calling on the Legislature to provide relief and stabilization for renters.

