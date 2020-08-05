Nevada Co Not Ready To Cite Large Gatherings Yet

With large gatherings involving people from multiple households continuing to be cited as one of the main reasons for the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Nevada County officials are growing increasingly concerned. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says although the infection rate remains low, it’s an alarming trend…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Many of the gatherings feature food and beverages. But Wolfe indicates the county is still not inclined to issue citations for violations of coroanvirus restrictions, at least not yet. She says there remains a lot of confusion, including among local businesses…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Last week, County Supervisors delayed passing an urgency ordinance that would impose more stringent financial penalties for even first-time coronavirus violations by businesses, partly over what some members felt was misunderstandings by merchants. It would only apply to businesses in unincorporated areas. Wolfe says the board is scheduled to consider it again at their meeting next Tuesday. The county also has a link on its website for making complaints about possible infractions.