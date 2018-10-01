< Back to All News

Nevada Co OES Mgr Reports Code Red Progress

Posted: Oct. 1, 2018 12:19 AM PDT

With thousands of wildfire victims still not receiving emergency phone alerts, Governor Brown has signed two bills aimed at fixing the problem. One authorizes counties to automatically enroll residents into emergency notification systems. But Nevada County Office of Emergency Services manager, John Gulserian, says their Code Red system currently does not provide automatic notification of cell phone customers…

But Gulerian says cell phone customer signups have been strong, at over 70-thousand out of around 100-thousand county residents….

The other bill the governor signed mandates that the State Office of Emergency Services, telecommunications carriers, broadcasters, and local officials develop guidelines for when and how to send automatic alerts.

