Nevada Co OES Mgr Reports Code Red Progress

With thousands of wildfire victims still not receiving emergency phone alerts, Governor Brown has signed two bills aimed at fixing the problem. One authorizes counties to automatically enroll residents into emergency notification systems. But Nevada County Office of Emergency Services manager, John Gulserian, says their Code Red system currently does not provide automatic notification of cell phone customers…

click to listen to John Gulserian

But Gulerian says cell phone customer signups have been strong, at over 70-thousand out of around 100-thousand county residents….

click to listen to John Gulserian

The other bill the governor signed mandates that the State Office of Emergency Services, telecommunications carriers, broadcasters, and local officials develop guidelines for when and how to send automatic alerts.