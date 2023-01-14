Nevada Co Parents Arrested For Child Endangerment

The parents of a two-year-old toddler in Nevada County have been arrested for child endangerment, among other charges. But no specifics have been released. The Senior Administrative Analyst with the Sheriff’s Department is Leslie Williams. She says they received a suspected abuse report and responded to a home on Missouri Bar Road, which is east of Nevada City, off Highway 20…

Williams says McFarland was detained and a search warrant had to be obtained to see the child, as well as the living conditions inside the home. She says evidence was obtained that confirmed that the child’s health was at risk, due to multiple unspecified factors…

Williams was uncertain when or if details of what was found inside the home would be released. There were also no specifics on the condition of the child. She did say the welfare check was pursuant to what’s called the Drug Endangered Child protocol. Neither parent wasa booked on any drug-related charges.