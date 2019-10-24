< Back to All News

Nevada Co PGE Customers Question Shutoff Necessity

Posted: Oct. 24, 2019 1:52 PM PDT

The Fowler Center in Grass Valley is one business that got its lights back on Wednesday evening, with Save Mart seeing a lot of shutoff customers. Sue Bauman of Nevada City also had her electricity turned off a couple of weeks ago and feels it would have been less dangerous to keep the lights on…

click to listen to Sue Bauman

Chuck Steatz lives on Banner Mountain Road and has a backup generator. But he says there are still inconveniences…

click to listen to Chuck Steatz

Meanwhile, Charles Wilder, also from Nevada City, says he’s realistic about the shutoffs, but wonders if better PG and E management could have made them unnecessary…

click to listen to Charles Wilder

Steatz and Wilder also criticized PG and E for what they described as inconsistent communication and information about the shutoffs and when they’d take effect.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha