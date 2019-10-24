Nevada Co PGE Customers Question Shutoff Necessity

The Fowler Center in Grass Valley is one business that got its lights back on Wednesday evening, with Save Mart seeing a lot of shutoff customers. Sue Bauman of Nevada City also had her electricity turned off a couple of weeks ago and feels it would have been less dangerous to keep the lights on…

Chuck Steatz lives on Banner Mountain Road and has a backup generator. But he says there are still inconveniences…

Meanwhile, Charles Wilder, also from Nevada City, says he’s realistic about the shutoffs, but wonders if better PG and E management could have made them unnecessary…

Steatz and Wilder also criticized PG and E for what they described as inconsistent communication and information about the shutoffs and when they’d take effect.