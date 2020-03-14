< Back to All News

Nevada Co Public Schools Close For Coronavirus

Posted: Mar. 13, 2020 5:52 PM PDT

Nevada County has joined Placer and Sacramento Counties in closing all public schools, due to the coronavirus. The closures are in effect in Nevada County through April 13th. Meanwhile, County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says, in a letter, they will implement processes to transition all in-person/face-to-face instruction to what’s called “distance learning”, according to a schedule that’s been outlined in the letter. Lay says arrangements will be made at each school to assist students and families that don’t have reliable internet service or electronic devices. He also mentions President Trump announcing a declaration of national emergency, as well as recent local and state emergency declarations.

