Nevada Co Realtors Oppose Rent Control Bill

Millions of California renters are about to receive some of the nation’s strongest protections against rent hikes and evictions, under a bill Governor Newsom is expected to sign into law. It limits annual increases to five-percent, plus the rate of inflation. But the California Association of Realtors is disappointed. Teresa Dietrich, with the Nevada County Association, says while several of their recommendations are included, such as exempting single-family homes and condominiums, the final bill will not increase the supply of affordable rental housing, and will likely reduce it…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

Dietrich says the legislation could also potentially have an adverse impact on the Dorsey Marketplace project…

click to listen to Teresa Dietrich

But California landlords are okay with the bill, which also requires them to provide a just cause for evicting tenants and, in some circumstances, pay for tenants to relocate.