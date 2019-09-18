< Back to All News

Nevada Co Realtors Oppose Rent Control Bill

Posted: Sep. 18, 2019 12:16 AM PDT

Millions of California renters are about to receive some of the nation’s strongest protections against rent hikes and evictions, under a bill Governor Newsom is expected to sign into law. It limits annual increases to five-percent, plus the rate of inflation. But the California Association of Realtors is disappointed. Teresa Dietrich, with the Nevada County Association, says while several of their recommendations are included, such as exempting single-family homes and condominiums, the final bill will not increase the supply of affordable rental housing, and will likely reduce it…

Dietrich says the legislation could also potentially have an adverse impact on the Dorsey Marketplace project…

But California landlords are okay with the bill, which also requires them to provide a just cause for evicting tenants and, in some circumstances, pay for tenants to relocate.

