< Back to All News

Nevada Co Republicizing Discount Drug Pgm

Posted: Aug. 29, 2019 12:38 AM PDT

Response has not been at the desired level to a program that Nevada County has publicized that’s designed to help people reduce their medication costs…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

County Administrative Analyst, Taylor Wolfe, says there’s no fee for the card. She says it assists the uninsured and underinsured and those whose prescriptions may not be covered under their existing policy…

click to listen to Taylor Wolfe

Wolfe says Medicare Part D participants without supplemental coverage when they reach their so-called “donut hole” can also save money. She says cardholders can save up to 75-percent on over 60-thousand medications and can use it at participating locations, including most pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies in the county. The cards are available at the Rood Center and other county social service agency offices.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha