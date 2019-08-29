Nevada Co Republicizing Discount Drug Pgm

Response has not been at the desired level to a program that Nevada County has publicized that’s designed to help people reduce their medication costs…

County Administrative Analyst, Taylor Wolfe, says there’s no fee for the card. She says it assists the uninsured and underinsured and those whose prescriptions may not be covered under their existing policy…

Wolfe says Medicare Part D participants without supplemental coverage when they reach their so-called “donut hole” can also save money. She says cardholders can save up to 75-percent on over 60-thousand medications and can use it at participating locations, including most pharmacy chains and independent pharmacies in the county. The cards are available at the Rood Center and other county social service agency offices.