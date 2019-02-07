Nevada Co Resident One of State Senate Candidates

One of the six declared candidates for Nevada County’s now-vacant State Senate seat is from the county. Silke Pflueger, a Democrat who lives in Truckee, says she hadn’t even thought about running for public office, for the first time, until about a month ago. She was concerned about seeing only Republican candidates being on the March 26th ballot…

click to listen to Silke Pflueger

Since that time, another Democrat has joined the list, Steve Baird, who also ran for the seat in 2016. Pflueger’s legislative goals also include more affordable health care and college tuition, as well as incentivizing rural communities to implement more renewable energy. She is also the co-founder of a group called Tahoe Truckee Indivisable. She says it was formed after Donald Trump was elected president…

click to listen to Silke Pflueger

Plueger’s group also held a rally, in July of last year, in Truckee, protesting Trump’s immigration policies. She’s a German immigrant. The other certified candidates, all Republcans, are Brian Dahle, the county’s Assemblyman, Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, Theodore Dzuiba (Joo-buh), and Rex Hime.