Nevada Co Schools Supe Likes Budget Plan

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 12:26 AM PST

In 2013, the state enacted the Local Control Funding Formula, to increase support for the state’s neediest students, and restore spending flexibility for school districts. Governor Brown says his state budget proposal will achieve full implementation of the formula two years ahead of schedule, adding another $3 billion. Meanwhile, Nevada County’s Superintendent of Schools, Scott Lay, says funding for schools is finally being restored to levels of 10 years ago, or just before the recession hit…

click to listen to Scott Lay

Lay says there is also a one-time increase of $295 per-student for school programs…

click to listen to Scott Lay

For K-12 schools, the Governor says 2018-2019 funding levels, overall, will increase by about $4,600 per student above 2011-2012 levels.

