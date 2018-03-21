Nevada Co Schools To Participate In Kick Butts Day

For the second straight year, Nevada County teens are joining thousands of young people nationwide for the 23rd annual Kick Butts Day today. But because of the weather, student-run activities at local high schools and middle schools are being postponed to either Friday or after spring break. That’s according to Marlene Mahurin, the Tobacco Youth Prevention Education Coordinator at the local Superintendent of Schools Office….

Although the national youth smoking rate has reached an all-time low of eight-percent, Mahurin says vaping has been skyrocketing, mainly due to the ignorance about the health risks. And that’s what the students doing the activities, and who have a greater knowledge of tobacco dangers, are focusing more on….

E-cigarette use at high schools across the country has risen to over 11-percent. Youths are also calling on elected officials to finish the job and create the first tobacco-free generation.