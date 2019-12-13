Nevada Co Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For DUI

Two misdemeanor charges have now been filed against a Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for suspected drunk driving, in Grass Valley, about two weeks ago. In the complaint he’s filed, District Attorney Cliff Newell has charged Deputy Anne Dunne with driving under under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of point-09 percent. That’s just over the legal limit of point-08 percent. Sheriff Shannan Moon did not have much comment…

Dunne was pulled over on Allison Ranch Road near Highway 20 on November 30th. Her next scheduled court appearance is January third.