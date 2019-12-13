< Back to All News

Nevada Co Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For DUI

Posted: Dec. 13, 2019 11:58 AM PST

Two misdemeanor charges have now been filed against a Nevada County Sheriff’s deputy arrested for suspected drunk driving, in Grass Valley, about two weeks ago. In the complaint he’s filed, District Attorney Cliff Newell has charged Deputy Anne Dunne with driving under under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol content of point-09 percent. That’s just over the legal limit of point-08 percent. Sheriff Shannan Moon did not have much comment…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Dunne was pulled over on Allison Ranch Road near Highway 20 on November 30th. Her next scheduled court appearance is January third.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha