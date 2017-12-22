< Back to All News

Nevada County With Minor Population Gain

Dec. 22, 2017

The latest population numbers for Nevada County continue to look fairly stagnant. We gained just 133 residents, from July of last year to July of this year, up .14%. The previous report, in May, showed a January to January increase of 219. Bill Schooling is the Chief of Demographic Research, with the State Department of Finance. He says the statewide increase, of .77%, reflects a slow and modest trend that’s actually been going on for the last 3 decades…

Meanwhile, Nevada County is among 13 counties who experienced another “natural” population DECREASE, with 777 births, compared to 1,049 deaths. That’s attributed to the county’s large number of seniors. Schooling says “un-natural” spikes in population, statewide, would be difficult…

Nevada County’s population, as of July 1st, was 98,433. Meanwhile, our neighboring county to the south, Placer County, once again had the biggest percentage increase in the state, at 1.56%.

