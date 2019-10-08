< Back to All News

Nevada Co Store Manager Worries About Shutoff

Posted: Oct. 8, 2019 1:22 PM PDT

With the prospect of massive power outages on Wednesday, because of PG and E’s shutoff program, local businesses in Nevada County are nervous about financial setbacks. Ben Painter, the President and General Manager of the SPD Markets in Grass Valley and Nevada City, has received warnings but has not lost electricity yet. He says he doesn’t have a backup generator, so he’s keeping his fingers crossed…

Painter says the main concern about the shutoff program is outages can last much longer, compared to storm-related ones…

Painter says he thinks refrigerated products won’t be damaged too much, unless the shutoff lasts more than 24 hours. He describes that impact as “disastrous”.

