Nevada Co Student Stability Rate Ranks Low

They say it’s in response to requests from educators, policy makers, and educational partners across the state. The first-ever “stability rate” report has been issued by the California Department of Education. The term “stability” has been coined for students who have completed at least one year of education at the same school, without transferring to another school. And the report shows Nevada County has the second-lowest rate among the 58 counties, at 76-percent, tied with Mono County. That’s for the 2019-2020 term. Statewide, its between 91 and 92-percent. But County Superintendent Scott Lay questions the data or even the need for such a report. He says enrollment doesn’t include charter schools, but does include the now-closed Juvenile Hall, as well as the Earl Jamieson continuation school…

Lay says his enrollment numbers are about two-thousand less than what the report has. And that total would result in the stability rate jumping to 87-percent. He also points out that local districts already track how long students stay in one school. He says stability has academic benefits…

The report shows the lowest stability rate in the high schools.