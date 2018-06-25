< Back to All News

Nevada Co Teacher of the Year Named

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 5:26 PM PDT

Nevada County’s Teacher of the Year for 2019 has already been selected. County Superintendent of Schools Scott Lay says Tim Grebe has been with Ready Springs School for 27 years, which is in the Penn Valley Union Elementary School District. He says Grebe started in Special Education before moving to General Education as a math instructor for seventh and eighth-graders…

Lay says Grebe consistently goes above and beyond his responsibilities. That includes coaching the boys and girls volleyball teams and directing and producing a play for middle school students. He also has enhanced students’ awareness of other cultures…

Lay says the panel that selects the Nevada County Teacher of the Year consists of three former administrators and teachers. He says making a decision now qualifies Lay for the State Teacher of the Year competition next year.

