Nevada Co Vaccination Rate Still Low

The kindergarten vaccination rate in Nevada County is still the second-lowest among California’s 58 counties for the recent school year. But at 81-point-7 percent, it’s up nearly a point from the previous year. It was 77-point-1 percent in 2016 and 72-point-6 percent in 2015, which was the lowest rate for that year. County Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler, credits the improvement to the state law that went into effect nearly two years ago that bans personal and religious belief exemptions. But he says parents here have a very high permanent medical exemption rate for their kids, which is about ten times higher than the statewide average…

The California Department of Public Health says of those students who didn’t get shots less than one-percent had a permanent medical exemption. The statewide vaccination rate is 95-percent. In March of 2016, there was a measles outbreak at Yuba River Charter School, with the first case being an unvaccinated student….

State health officials say the vaccination rate needs to be at least 92-percent, to prevent disease outbreaks. Only Sutter County has a lower rate, at 78-point-2 percent.