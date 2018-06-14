Nevada Co Vote Margins Narrow From Latest Update

The second Nevada County vote update since Election Night has been released. And the most notable change is that challenger Erin Minett is now tied with incumbent Evans Phelps for the second open seat on the Nevada City Council. And results have also narrowed in two other races that have been considered too close to call. Incumbent Cliff Newell’s lead over Glenn Jennings has dropped from 700 votes to 396 for District Attorney. And in the Sheriff’s race…former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster has gained 179 votes on Lieutenant Bill Smethers for the chance of be in the runoff with Captain Shannan Moon in November, now trailing by 422 votes. Meanwhile, Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says there are less than a-thousand ballots left to count…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

In the Supervisor District Three race…incumbent Dan Miller has increased his lead over Hilary Hodge, from 100 votes to 181 votes.

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz hopes all votes will be tallied by the next scheduled update on Tuesday at 4pm.