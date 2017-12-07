< Back to All News

Nevada Co Wildfire Properties Still Not Cleared

Progress is slower than hoped toward the state’s all-clear for properties burned in the October wildfires in Nevada County. The County’s Environmental Health Director, Amy Irani, says 15 of 35 properties have been cleared of debris, but the owners still can’t return…

The properties consist of homes, barns, shops, and other outbuildings, mostly in the Rough and Ready area, with a few in Grass Valley. But no commercial buildings. Irani says no unusually high levels of hazardous materials or chemicals have been found…

Irani says she hopes crews from Cal Recycle and the State Office of Emergency Services can at least finish removing debris from all properties by the end of the month.

