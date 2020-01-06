Nevada County Adds System to Shorten Wait Times

It’s a service that most airlines have, and the D-M-V probably should have. Now, Nevada County’s Community Development Agency has something similar. It’s called Q-Less. Administrative Analyst Barbara McAllaster says it’s a way to eliminate, ot at least drastically reduce, the amount of time you have to wait in line…

Listen to Barbara McAllaster 1

The Community Development Agency deals with things like building permits, septic systems, cannabis, agriculture issues, and more. McAllaster says wait times are normally reasonable, but can get lengthy sometimes…

Listen to Barbara McAllaster 2

If you are running late, you can even text the system and it will move you back so that your place in line isn’t skipped. McAlister says the system has been up and running for the last couple of months, but they are only starting to promote it. For more information on how to use Q-Less, click here.

–gf