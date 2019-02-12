< Back to All News

Nevada County Adopts Energy Action Plan

Posted: Feb. 12, 2019 12:02 PM PST

Nevada County has a new Energy Action Plan. The Board of Supervisors unanimously adopted a plan at its meeting today that is voluntary, and could save the county millions of dollars. The county hired the Sierra Business Council to formulate the plan. Justine Quealy with the S-B-C was one of the presenters to the board…

Listen to Justine Quealy 1

Most of the recommendations in the plan include community outreach, and work with builders on adopting energy-saving methods when constructing new projects. Quealy says the plan is voluntary, and would not cost large amounts of money to implement…

Listen to Justine Quealy 2

Quealy says the plan also builds on a recent project by the county to use solar power in all of their buildings. According to the plan, the county could reduce energy usage by 51 percent, and natural gas usage by 30 percent, compared to projected levels of usage by the year 2035.

–gf

