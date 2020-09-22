Nevada County Advances To Better COVID Tier

After sustaining a lower case rate for three straight weeks, Nevada County has moved into a somewhat less restrictive coronavirus tier for businesses. The county’s Interim Public Health Officer, Doctor Rick Johnson, says we’ve improved from the state’s Red Tier, with “substantial transmission activity”, to the Orange Tier, with “moderate” activity. As far as any real noticeable change, restaurants may benefit the most, with indoor dining capacity doubled, from 25 to 50-percent. But to get to the best level, or Yellow, for “minimal” activity, our case rate will need to drop below one-per-one-hundred-thousands residents. It’s currently at two…

Meanwhile, cases spiked up by 18 on Monday, to 524…

Under the Orange Tier, movie theatres can also double capacity from 25 to 50-percent or to 200, whichever is fewer. Sierra Theatres is contemplating a reopening, perhaps in October. Bars and microbreweries not serving food can now open outdoors with traditional COVID precautions. Churches can now open indoors with up to 50-percent capacity.