Nevada County Agriculture Reaches $33 Million

Posted: Oct. 2, 2019 7:27 AM PDT

Farming and agriculture is worth over 33 million dollars in Nevada County. That’s the estimate from this year’s Nevada County Crop Report, which covers the 2018 growing season. County Agriculture Chris DeNijs says that number means a lot of increases in various types of agriculture…

The next highest sectors are pasture and rangeland, vegetable crops, and apiary and egg products. DeNijs says of that 33 million, over 25 million dollars is direct output from farm production, while the remainder considers what he calls ‘multiplier effects’…

DeNijs says other factors like wildlife habitat, the reduce of wildfire risk, and the beauty of the area are much more difficult to put a dollar figure on, but could result in the hundreds of millions. Cannabis cultivation was not considered for this report, but could be added to the data for next year.

