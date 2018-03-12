< Back to All News

Nevada County Airport Director Leaving

Posted: Mar. 12, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s not exactly what he had planned, but Nevada County’s Airport Director is resigning. Lee Ocker is leaving, and headed for Florida to spend time with his parents…

Ocker has been the airport director for close to five years, and recently has been involved with getting a mostly federally-funded wildlife fence put up to keep deer off the runway. That should be completed later this year. He also says while in Florida, he hopes to become a helicopter pilot, and come back to Nevada Couty and fight fires. Grass Valley Air Attack Base Commander Jake Sjoland says he’d love to have him…

CalFire’s Grass Valley Air Attack Base is based at the airport. Ocker made the announcement public on KNCO’s ‘On The Town’ last week. He will be leaving in June.

–gf

