Nevada County Airport Mgr Pushes For Expansion

Posted: Oct. 3, 2022 12:02 AM PDT

With significant upgrades in recent years, the Nevada County Airport continues to feel growing pains. Airport Manager Kevin Edwards updated the Board of Supervisors. He told them safety improvements for the runway included the removal of a-dozen tree hazards, fencing to keep wildlife away, weed abatement to reduce fire threats, as well as smoother pavement. But there still needs to be more hangar construction…

Edwards also told the Board that electric aviation is the future…

Edwards also touted the availability of Grass Valley DART volunteers crews. DART stands for Disaster Air Response Team. They can be critical in the initial hours of a natural disaster in transporting crucial supplies, personnel, and other resources to areas where roads may be inaccessible. The Nevada County Airport was built in 1933 by the original founder of the Idaho Maryland Mine. It was eventually gifted to the county by Litton Industries in 1957, with Air Attack established in the late 1950’s.

