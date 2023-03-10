NevCo Also Gets Federal Emergency Proclamation

Nevada County is now also included with a Federal Emergency Proclamation from snowstorm damages. County OES Program Manager, Paul Cummings, says it opens another reimbursement opportunity, in addition to the State Proclamation, for the local response and repair efforts…

Cummings says individuals and businesses could also recoup a lot of their expenses through FEMA…

Dozens of roof collapses have been reported in the county, due to snow weight which may worsen from the heavy rains. The county has also been the hardest hit by power outages, with around 20-thousand PG and E customers left in the dark at the peak of the storms. The county is also getting strong response to a damage survey. Officials say it’ll help provide more specific data that’s needed when applying for government funding. There are 34 counties now under both proclamations.